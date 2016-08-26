Rihanna Strolls Through NYC Sans Makeup, Stops Traffic

Rihanna—with makeup, without makeup, with a ferret on her head—is gorgeous. This much we know. So when she was spotted taking a chill walk through NYC ahead of her big performance (and award acquisition) at Madison Square Garden at the VMAs this weekend with no makeup on, people took notice. Especially because what she did have on—a black bra top and high-waisted black sweatpants—was so eye-catching.

Rihanna is set to perform not once but a whopping four times this weekend, and she’ll also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, presented by none other than Barbra Streisand and Frank Ocean, according to ET. Casual.

Looks like she’s getting her NYC on as she cools her heels in anticipation of the big night. Perhaps we’ll see her hit the club with Drake, a.k.a. her favorite activity, after the award ceremony. He’s up for a Video of the Year award for “Hotline Bling,” so he should be around—though he has a show in Tampa Saturday night and another in Miami Tuesday, so maybe he’ll stay in Florida. We’ll find out soon.