Rihanna, New Styles for Fashion Week 2009

From sea shells to thigh-high boots, it’s hard to believe that once upon a time Rihanna was building sand castles and had a wardrobe consisting primarily of bathing suits and flip-flops. That was then, this is now. A world where Rihanna’s name means Balmain, Balenciaga…and beyond. It’s nearly impossible to catch a peek at RiRi donning anything less than the latest trends. Even if this sometimes means looking like an ad straight out of TopShop.

Rihanna was spotted at JFK this morning, and in honor of her leaving NY we’d like to take a trip back to last week and recap some of RiRi’s NYFW style highlights, starting on September 9th (Fashion’s Night Out) when Rihanna (pictured above) was spotted on Little West 12th Street wearing beige jump suit, messenger purse, dearly beloved sunglasses, funky nails (which appeared on many a runway last week) and new highlights.

September 10: Rihanna spotted emulating Karate Kid as she leaves uptown restaurant Phillipe.

September 13: Rihanna spotted in army green skirt and tight crop tank, days after the official commencement of fashion week. You’re really not giving up on the sunglasses thing, eh?

September 16: Rihanna dines at Da Silvano while showing off her nipple ring…how so very Good Girl Gone Bad of you. Even though this is StyleCaster, not NippleCaster, we’d like to draw attention to a new wave of runway models (and evidently RiRi) reincarnating the nipple ring trend. Are we next? Don’t think so, but you never know.

September 18: Rihanna adds a few more streaks to her highlights (why?) as she continues wearing sunglasses at night, while donning a black fur vest and amazing Miu Miu open toe lace-up booties.

September 22: Rihanna lingers around New York rocking fall mega trend: Matrix-inspired Stella McCartney thigh high boots; partying at nightclub Avenue while the rest of us look to London for Fashion Week.

September 23: Rihanna says goodbye to New York while at JFK matching her lips to her shades to her shoes. Not an ideal travel outfit RiRi.

Since it’s a little late to be heading to London, we’re hoping you’re en route to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Vederla lì, signora!