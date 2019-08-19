Rihanna Just Registered New Music So Nothing Else Matters Today

The queen didn’t forget about us. Rihanna’s new music clue for 2019 is the most promising thing we’ve seen music-wise from the Bajan legend for some time. Though she’s been giving us all of the epic makeup and fashions that we can ask for–Rihanna’s navy has been begging her to give us some tunes and bops.

Though RiRi promised us some new tunes this year–since we are headed into the fall, her fans have become increasingly anxious. She even made a joke on Instagram in July about the Navy’s lack of patience. She shared a clip from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta with reality star Karlie Reed reading a lie dictator test and declaring, “It was all a lie. Guys, it was all a lie. She lied.”

The Anti songstress hilariously captioned the clip, “Me: Album coming in 2019. Navy in July:” Though we’ve been watching her slay the luxury fashion scene, delivering new Fenty Beauty goodies and having epic dates with her billionaire boo–Badgal has also been in the studio cooking up what we want to hear.

According to a Rihanna fan account–the “Work” singer just registered a new song with her publisher BMI called, “Private Loving.”

YASSS sis!

If this has anything to do with Hassan Jameel then show us your ways sis! We need the blueprint.

According to the fan account, the song was written by Rihanna and Demarco. If this comes to fruition, “Private Loving” will be Ri’s first solo release since 2016.

We’ve been ready.