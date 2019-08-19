StyleCaster
Rihanna Just Registered New Music So Nothing Else Matters Today

Rihanna Just Registered New Music So Nothing Else Matters Today

Aramide Tinubu
by
Rihanna
Photo: Stephane Cardinale and Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

The queen didn’t forget about us. Rihanna’s new music clue for 2019 is the most promising thing we’ve seen music-wise from the Bajan legend for some time. Though she’s been giving us all of the epic makeup and fashions that we can ask for–Rihanna’s navy has been begging her to give us some tunes and bops.

Though RiRi promised us some new tunes this year–since we are headed into the fall, her fans have become increasingly anxious. She even made a joke on Instagram in July about the Navy’s lack of patience. She shared a clip from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta with reality star Karlie Reed reading a lie dictator test and declaring, “It was all a lie. Guys, it was all a lie. She lied.”

The Anti songstress hilariously captioned the clip, “Me: Album coming in 2019. Navy in July:” Though we’ve been watching her slay the luxury fashion scene, delivering new Fenty Beauty goodies and having epic dates with her billionaire boo–Badgal has also been in the studio cooking up what we want to hear.

According to a Rihanna fan account–the “Work” singer just registered a new song with her publisher BMI called, “Private Loving.”

YASSS sis!

Nobody: Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July:

If this has anything to do with Hassan Jameel then show us your ways sis! We need the blueprint.

According to the fan account, the song was written by Rihanna and Demarco. If this comes to fruition, “Private Loving” will be Ri’s first solo release since 2016.

We’ve been ready.

1 of 10
Sweet 16

Rihanna's new album Talk That Talk drops today and what better way to celebrate how far the Caribbean queen has come than by taking a walk down memory lane. The 23-year-old Barbados-born singer burst onto the music scene in 2005 with a sweet and innocent look and her (gasp!) natural brown hair color.

Photo: © Gina James/Graylock.com/Retna

Photo: © Gina James/Graylock.com/Retna
Superstar In The Making

Even after she had her first major hit with "Pon de Replay," Rihanna kept her style somewhat conservative with natural and fresh makeup. And while this ensemble gives off a Jersey Shore vibe, it's pretty tame compared to the provocative outfits that were to come.
Photo: © Carmen Portelli/Retna

Photo: © Carmen Portelli/Retna
Girly and Glamorous

RiRi's admitted that she loves to dress like a tomboy sometimes, but when she gets dolled up my, oh my, does she go all out. This plunging neckline paired with glossy red lips and super sleek locks were just the beginning of her ever-changing style.
Photo: © Paul Smith/Featureflash/Retna

Photo: © Paul Smith/Featureflash/Retna
Edgy Vixen

In 2007 Rihanna started showing off an edgier side side with the release of her Good Girl Gone Bad album. This asymmetrical black bob hairstyle and lavender eyeshadow were proof that things were a changin'.

Photo: © Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Photo: © Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sexy Rocker

Rihanna's rocked almost as many hairstyles as R-Patz and she certainly takes the cake when it comes to having a chameleon-like style. Because really, how many other people could pull off a blonde and brunette faux-hawk and still look sexy?
Photo: © Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Photo: © Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Fierce With A Capital "F"

Rihanna proved that she can go from edgy to fierce in just one hairstyle. This golden, bowl cut-like 'do and dramatic, green '80s jumpsuit was fitting considering her next album would be called Loud.
Photo: © Anita Bugge/interTOPICS/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © Anita Bugge/interTOPICS/Retna Ltd.
Red RiRi

As if brunette and blonde weren't eno ugh, Rihanna showed that she can pull off a trifecta of hair colors when she dyed her locks to a vibrant, show-stopping red.
Photo: © Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Photo: © Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Pump Up The Volume

Rihanna shows off her curly roots with a voluminous 'fro and tiny red ringlets.
Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Sassy And Brassy

Rihanna shows off her glam side with a brassy auburn color and side-swept curls. The sophisticated look highlighted her sexy green eyes with a smoky, copper shadow.

Photo: © Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Photo: © Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Bonafide Sex Symbol

Rihanna holds no bars when it comes to her stage costumes, as evidence by these candied bra and undies. Talk about a transformation from young Barbados beauty to international sex symbol!

Photo: © Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Photo: © Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

