Rihanna Just Registered New Music So Nothing Else Matters Today

The queen didn’t forget about us. Rihanna’s new music clue for 2019 is the most promising thing we’ve seen music-wise from the Bajan legend for some time. Though she’s been giving us all of the epic makeup and fashions that we can ask for–Rihanna’s navy has been begging her to give us some tunes and bops.
Though RiRi promised us some new tunes this year–since we are headed into the fall, her fans have become increasingly anxious. She even made a joke on Instagram in July about the Navy’s lack of patience. She shared a clip from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta with reality star Karlie Reed reading a lie dictator test and declaring, “It was all a lie. Guys, it was all a lie. She lied.”
The Anti songstress hilariously captioned the clip, “Me: Album coming in 2019. Navy in July:” Though we’ve been watching her slay the luxury fashion scene, delivering new Fenty Beauty goodies and having epic dates with her billionaire boo–Badgal has also been in the studio cooking up what we want to hear.
According to a Rihanna fan account–the “Work” singer just registered a new song with her publisher BMI called, “Private Loving.”
YASSS sis!
If this has anything to do with Hassan Jameel then show us your ways sis! We need the blueprint.
According to the fan account, the song was written by Rihanna and Demarco. If this comes to fruition, “Private Loving” will be Ri’s first solo release since 2016.
We’ve been ready.
Rihanna's new album Talk That Talk drops today and what better way to celebrate how far the Caribbean queen has come than by taking a walk down memory lane. The 23-year-old Barbados-born singer burst onto the music scene in 2005 with a sweet and innocent look and her (gasp!) natural brown hair color.
Try on Rihanna's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!
Photo:
© Gina James/Graylock.com/Retna
Even after she had her first major hit with "Pon de Replay," Rihanna kept her style somewhat conservative with natural and fresh makeup. And while this ensemble gives off a Jersey Shore vibe, it's pretty tame compared to the provocative outfits that were to come.
Try on Rihanna's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!
Photo:
© Carmen Portelli/Retna
RiRi's admitted that she loves to dress like a tomboy sometimes, but when she gets dolled up my, oh my, does she go all out. This plunging neckline paired with glossy red lips and super sleek locks were just the beginning of her ever-changing style.
Try on Rihanna's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!
Photo:
© Paul Smith/Featureflash/Retna
In 2007 Rihanna started showing off an edgier side side with the release of her Good Girl Gone Bad album. This asymmetrical black bob hairstyle and lavender eyeshadow were proof that things were a changin'.
Try on Rihanna's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!
Photo:
© Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Photo:
© Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Photo:
© Anita Bugge/interTOPICS/Retna Ltd.
Photo:
© Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Photo:
© Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Photo:
© Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Photo:
© Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images