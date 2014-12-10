Rihanna Posted More New Music to Instagram—Watch the Clip!

Last month Rihanna treated us to a sneaky snippet of her new music, sharing a short clip of a new song to her millions of Instagram followers, and instantly fueling speculation that an eighth album from the pop superstar is on the way. Now, it seems a second taste of RiRi’s as-yet-unreleased music has been released—also on Instagram.

Captioned “phuck wit nuno,” the 26-year-old posted the below video to the social platform last night, which looks like it was filmed in a recording studio. Sure, it doesn’t really give away much, but it definitely adds to speculation that some new songs are on the way soon. Have a listen, and decide for yourself.

Ever since Beyonce dropped an album—complete with music videos for the songs—entirely unannounced over a weekend in 2013, the standard approach to music releases seems to have gone out the window. For artists like Beyonce and Rihanna, social media offers a direct connection to their immense fan base, so teasing (or releasing!) albums this way—skipping the typical ramp-up fanfare—may become increasingly the norm.

In the case of Rihanna, we’re certainly hoping this is another preview of what’s to come. In fact, certain corners of the internet are already speculating about the song’s name, with “Kiss It Better” appearing to be the favorite.

More of this please, RiRi.