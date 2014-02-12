Oops: Rihanna Blames Accountants for Losing $9 Million of Her Money

Back in 2012, Rihanna sued her accounting firm, Berdon LLC, for gross mismanagement after she claimed that she went from having $11 million cash at the beginning of 2009 to a comparatively small $2 million by the end of that same year. Now, TMZ claims to have obtained new legal documents that emerged from the lawsuit, detaling RiRi’s statements against her accountants.

In the documents, Rihanna blames her accountants for losing $9 million, claiming they gave her the green light on a number of financial investments that turned out to be bad calls. For example, according to the documents, she purchased a house for somewhere between $7 and $7.5 million, but not long after she purchased it, she sold it for $5 million—a $2 million loss.

Additionally, the documents reveal that RiRi claimed her 2009 “Last Girl on Earth Tour” was bleeding money instead of producing income, but that her accountants never made her aware of this information.

While these documents are (for some reason) just now coming to light, it is important to remember that RiRi’s massive financial worries of just five short years ago seem to be very much behind her—her net worth is reported to be somehwere between $70 and $90 million, and Forbes reports that as of June 2013, she had earned $43 million.

We’re willing to bet she’s not that upset over a measly $2 million now.