Rihanna Is the World’s Richest Female Musician So Y’all Better Have Her Money

We really need to stop asking about her ninth album, especially since Rihanna’s net worth is legendary. R9 might not be anywhere to be found, but that doesn’t mean that our Bajan Queen hasn’t been hard at work. Over the last couple of years, Rihanna has launched an inclusive makeup empire, Fenty Beauty, a sultry lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and a luxury fashion brand alongside LVMH called, FENTY. As a result, the 31-year-old is the world’s highest paid women in the music industry. We are gagging!

Forbes seems to have gotten the definition of self-made correct, because Rihanna stands at the top of their list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women for 2019. So how much is the “Work” singer actually worth?! Hold on to your brassieres, because according to Forbes, RiRi has a net worth of $600 million. (That’s a lot of Fenty gloss bombs.) Though Rihanna was obviously was worth a pretty penny before she began to diversify her interest and business dealings, Forbes says that Fenty Beauty alone has made $570 million in just 15 months of business.

We STAN! (In our 470 PRO FILT’R Foundation, thank you very much.)

Since FENTY with LVMH literally just launched, we expect Rihanna’s net worth to grow even larger in the coming years. She might even top the billion dollar mark sooner rather than later. The ANTI singer told New York Times Magazine, “They extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine. Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision.”

Alongside Rihanna, the other ladies on Forbes’ illustrious list are certainly recognizable. In second place is Madonna who bost a net worth of $570 million, followed by Celine Dion ($450 million), Beyoncé ($400 million), and Taylor Swift ($360 million).

Queens.