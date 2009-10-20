Rihanna Music: Singer Debuts New Single “Russian Roulette” Today

Over these past few months, Rihanna has been a serious source of fashion inspiration and awe. With the release of her new single, “Russian Roulette,” we are reminded of why we loved Riri before her shoulder pads: the girl can sing.

Written and produced by Ne-Yo, “Roulette” is a slow, dramatic ballad in which Rihanna demonstrates her vocal talent and reveals her…um…darker side.

The song is being criticized by listeners who say it’s too depressing. I mean, she does kill herself at the end, but so did Lady GaGa at the VMAs. Just accept that Twilight is making everyone morbid, because we think “Russian Roulette” is obsession-worthy.

You can only listen to the song on rihannanow.com. And because we know you need to memorize the lyrics immediately, here they are:

Take a breath, take it deep

Calm yourself, he says to me

If you play, you play for keeps

Take a gun, and count to three

I’m sweating now, moving slow

No time to think, my turn to go

[Chorus]

And you can see my heart beating

You can see it through my chest

And I’m terrified but I’m not leaving

Know that I must must pass this test

So just pull the trigger

Say a prayer to yourself

He says close your eyes

Sometimes it helps

And then I get a scary thought

That he’s here means he’s never lost

[Chorus]

As my life flashes before my eyes

I’m wondering will I ever see another sunrise?

So many won’t get the chance to say goodbye

But it’s too late too pick up the value of my life

(Lyrics courtesy of justjared.com)