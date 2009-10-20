Rihanna Music: Singer Debuts New Single “Russian Roulette” Today

Over these past few months, Rihanna has been a serious source of fashion inspiration and awe. With the release of her new single, “Russian Roulette,” we are reminded of why we loved Riri before her shoulder pads: the girl can sing.
Written and produced by Ne-Yo, “Roulette” is a slow, dramatic ballad in which Rihanna demonstrates her vocal talent and reveals her…um…darker side.
The song is being criticized by listeners who say it’s too depressing. I mean, she does kill herself at the end, but so did Lady GaGa at the VMAs. Just accept that Twilight is making everyone morbid, because we think “Russian Roulette” is obsession-worthy.
You can only listen to the song on rihannanow.com. And because we know you need to memorize the lyrics immediately, here they are:
Take a breath, take it deep
Calm yourself, he says to me
If you play, you play for keeps
Take a gun, and count to three
I’m sweating now, moving slow
No time to think, my turn to go
[Chorus]
And you can see my heart beating
You can see it through my chest
And I’m terrified but I’m not leaving
Know that I must must pass this test
So just pull the trigger
Say a prayer to yourself
He says close your eyes
Sometimes it helps
And then I get a scary thought
That he’s here means he’s never lost
[Chorus]
As my life flashes before my eyes
I’m wondering will I ever see another sunrise?
So many won’t get the chance to say goodbye
But it’s too late too pick up the value of my life
(Lyrics courtesy of justjared.com)