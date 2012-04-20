Rihanna Vs. MTV: 4/20 Feud Of The Year

It’s no secret that Barbadian princess Rihanna loves the ganja. In fact, her four most recent tweets at the moment all concern Bob Marley, celebrating today’s notorious stoner holiday and getting her Coachella party on (in six inch Louboutins that look custom as hell, no less). Anyway, it’s safe to say that my girl Rihanna has no shame — and I absolutely love it. Every inch of it.

The other day, some racy pics of Rihanna getting down on the good stuff hit the interwebs, and people were pissed. Frankly, I’ve had enough of people saying that Rihanna is in the position to be a role model and needs to always convey a positive image to little girls. Whatever. She’s young, wild and free. Also known as: she’s rich, 24 and a total badass, so leave RiRi alone. Basically, the folks at MTV had some ish to say to Rihanna, and she fired back. Check out the exchange:

I’m obsessed. MTV responded and gave the girl props, so there’s no bad blood. But this made me realize that if there’s one celebrity I don’t want to mess with, it’s Rihanna. In the meantime, click through the gallery above for some of Rihanna’s best looks.