Rihanna Posts Instagram Photo With a Monkey and Gets Two People Arrested

There are things in the world that only Rihanna is capable of. They include: wearing sheer/mesh tops with no bra underneath in public, designing and incessantly wearing her own line of clothing, and (now): posting a selfie with a monkey to her Instagram, which in turn got two people arrested.

Let us explain: on a recent trip to Thailand, RiRi hung out with a particular breed of primate called a slow loris. The slow loris just happens to be on an international protected species list, which means that, legally speaking, Rihanna should not have been able to touch one, much less post a photo of one to her Instagram.

Officials traced the trail of the now-famous monkey, and linked it up to two poachers in the area. They face up to four years in prison and a $1,300 fine for their actions; so while it’s totally bizarre that Rihanna helped get two Thai poachers arrested, the slow loris lovers of the world owe the pop star a pretty big thank you.

The photo, which RiRi surprisingly hasn’t yet taken down from her Instagram, includes the caption, “Look who was talkin dirty to me!” Oh, Rihanna, never a dull moment.