Rihanna Taps Model Erin Wasson For Upcoming Reality Show

You’d think that with all her staggering success in the world of music, Rihanna wouldn’t need or want her own reality show, but the superstar dipped her toes into the TV pool last year with “Styled to Rock,” which aired in the U.K. from August to October.

The show—co-produced by RiRi herself—followed a relatively standard reality competition blueprint, as it featured the singer, British designer Henry Holland, British pop star Nicola Roberts, and stylist Lysa Cooper acting as mentors for aspiring designers, whose challenges included creating outfits for stars.

Indeed, the show might seem a bit “been there, done that,” but that didn’t stop the Style Network from snapping it up for us American viewers—it’ll make it’s debut later this year—and so far, it seems Rihanna has been casting the mentor roles pretty thoughtfully.

Late last week, it was revealed that hip-hop musician, producer, and designer Pharrell Williams would be joining the show, and today, we found out mega-model and designer Erin Wasson, is on board, according to British Vogue.

Wasson—known for her distinct rock and roll off-duty style—is a solid choice, having modeled for big-time brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Cover Girl, as well as creating a jewelry line, Low Luv, in 2010. She also tried her hand at clothing design, having worked on collections for both Zadig & Voltaire and RCVA.

While “Styled to Rock” doesn’t have a U.S. premiere date yet, we do know that the aspiring designers will be competing for the chance to dress Rihanna at a yet-unnamed high-profile event.

