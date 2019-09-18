Rihanna’s Chic Miu Miu Cardigan Can Be Yours—Right After You Dig Into Your Savings for $1200

Scroll To See More Images

As we all know, hot girl summer is coming to a close. What’s next has been up for debate (I’ve heard “Thotumn” and “Christian Girl Fall” thrown around a lot in memes recently.), but Rihanna in a Miu Miu cardigan is somehow the perfect mixture of every potential fall fashion vibe. I mean, leave it to Rihanna to make me want a giant camouflage sweater paired with a designer belt bag as my autumn ~lewk~. Seeing the singer waltz around the New York airport in an oversized cardigan without pants is both sexy and cozy AF. And isn’t that all we could ask for from our fall wardrobes?

Even Tan France from Queer Eye has said that camouflage, when wore in a chic way, is acceptable—so don’t even come at me saying that designer camo isn’t cute. I, myself, am not usually a fan of it, but this Miu Miu camouflage cardigan might have changed my mind. Plus, seeing it on Rihanna just kind of seals the deal, you know? I don’t think I’ve ever disliked an outfit the singer and designer has worn. Which makes it all the more exciting that the Miu Miu cardigan is still available online. If you were planning on going as Rihanna for Halloween, now’s your chance to steal her look.

Of course, you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny for the sake of the Rihanna-approved cardigan. It retails for $1140 on Miu Miu’s site. So, either start saving those paychecks or dig into your savings account. If you really want the look and, like me, just don’t have that kind of cash to spend, there’s a camo sweater dress from Pretty Little Thing that’ll only run you about $45. Sometimes we have to compromise for the sake of survival. (I need money for rent, OK?!)