What’s Up with Rihanna and Miley’s Weed-Obsessed Instagrams?

The Head Betches
rihanna-blunt-smoking-pic-instagram-1__oPt

The Head Betches are the voices behind Betches Love This, a sartorial blog that calls it like it is (with a sweet side of bitchiness). They’re also the authors of the hilarious best-selling book, Nice Is Just a Place in France. You can find them @betchesluvthis on Twitter and @betches on Instagram.

What do Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have in common besides good voices and man haircuts? An obsession with weed and an even greater obsession with sharing it on social media. Here are some highlights of their, um, high lives.

Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 1.11.08 PM
You know you’re the queen of green when people submit “phan art” of you smoking weed instead of performing songs.

Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 1.20.18 PM
I remember when people thought I was crazy for suggesting that “The Climb” was about getting high.

Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 1.26.58 PM
This is the best thing I’ve seen since the crossbow blunt in “Pineapple Express.” Also, chic veil thing.

Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 12.54.37 PM
Look, it’s a “salvia” leaf.

Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 1.14.38 PM
More impressive than Rihanna’s ability to blow O’s is that she can do it while taking a non-blurry selfie.

Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 1.03.16 PM

I usually order 16 dishes from room service completely sober, too.

Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 1.41.18 PM
“Take a pic of me with the joint casually hanging out of my mouth…make it candid.”

