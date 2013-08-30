What’s Up with Rihanna and Miley’s Weed-Obsessed Instagrams?

The Head Betches are the voices behind Betches Love This, a sartorial blog that calls it like it is (with a sweet side of bitchiness). They’re also the authors of the hilarious best-selling book, Nice Is Just a Place in France. You can find them @betchesluvthis on Twitter and @betches on Instagram.

What do Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have in common besides good voices and man haircuts? An obsession with weed and an even greater obsession with sharing it on social media. Here are some highlights of their, um, high lives.



You know you’re the queen of green when people submit “phan art” of you smoking weed instead of performing songs.



I remember when people thought I was crazy for suggesting that “The Climb” was about getting high.



This is the best thing I’ve seen since the crossbow blunt in “Pineapple Express.” Also, chic veil thing.



Look, it’s a “salvia” leaf.



More impressive than Rihanna’s ability to blow O’s is that she can do it while taking a non-blurry selfie.

I usually order 16 dishes from room service completely sober, too.



“Take a pic of me with the joint casually hanging out of my mouth…make it candid.”

