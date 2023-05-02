Rihanna’s Met Gala Look 2023: Her Massive Gown Shut Down the Night

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a Rihanna fan, 2023 is the year that keeps on giving. After a standout Superbowl halftime show, surprise pregnancy announcement and a performance at the 2023 Oscars, Rihanna made her highly-anticipated return to the Met Gala on May 1. The singer is often dubbed the “queen “of the Met Gala and consistently walks away as best dressed—and this year was no exception. The singer last attended the Met Gala in 2021 with ASAP Rocky, but it’s safe to say that Rihanna’s Met Gala look for 2023 is one of her best appearances.

Rihanna brought her iconic pregnancy style to the biggest fashion event of the year. After celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Jessica Chastain walked the carpet, Vogue‘s red carpet hosts waited hours—literally—for a “surprise” celeb arrival that truly shut down the night. Rihanna arrived fashionably late in an over-the-top Valentino white gown covered in camellias (an ode to Karl Lagerfeld) and a cape that draped down the stairs for days.

For accessories, Rihanna wore cool-girl sunglasses decorated in fake lashes along with fingerless gloves. Of course, she was joined on the Met Gala carpet this year by A$AP Rocky, who wore a kilt with jeans and a blazer. The pair has been together since 2020 and are expecting their second child.

Rihanna’s 2023 Met Gala look was in line with her previous Met Gala style. She often opts for oversized structural silhouettes, long trains, and texture with her looks. This is the Fenty Beauty founder’s 10th Met Gala. Keep scrolling for her looks throughout the years.

2021

Rihanna wore Balenciaga to the 2021 Met Gala “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”.

2018

Rihanna wore Margiela to the 2018 Met Gala “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”.

2017

Rihanna wore Comme des Garçons to the 2017 Met Gala, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”.

2015

Rihanna wore Guo Pei to get 2015 Met Gala, “China: Through The Looking Glass”.

2014

Rihanna wore Stella McCartney to the 2014 Met Gala “Charles James: Beyond Fashion”.

2012

Rihanna wore Tom Ford to the 2012 Met Gala, “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations”.

2011

Rihanna wore Stella McCartney to the 2011 Met Gala, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”.

2009

Rihanna wore Dolce & Gabbana to the 2009 Met Gala, “The Model as Muse”.

2007

Rihanna wore Georges Chakra to the 2007 Met Gala “Poiret: King of Fashion”.