Rihanna Is the Met Gala in This Comme des Garçons Dress

Nobody does the Met Gala better than Rihanna, and last night was no exception. She showed up to the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons-themed event in not just any CdG dress but one that was colorful and architectural — a work of art itself.

But how does it feel to dress so right for one of fashion’s biggest nights? “It feels fucking awesome!,” Rihanna told Vanity Fair who met up with her on the red carpet. “I love it.”

Before she even got to the event, she and her dress hit the Internet with pics and videos that were taken while she got into a car.

Soon after, fan art appeared online.

Along with imitators…