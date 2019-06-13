Rihanna & Meghan Markle Are Apparently Secret Friends, So Can We Get A Brunch Invite?

Listen, sometimes we all just need a little pick-me-up. And some days, the universe delivers. Take, for example, new reports which claim Rihanna and Meghan Markle have become friends — if that doesn’t put a smile on your face, then what will? We’ve never friendship-stanned two people more swiftly or with such passion.

So, how did this reportedly new kinship come to be? Let’s start at the beginning, with an interview Rihanna did with The New York Times Style Magazine for their Spring 2019 issue. During the convo, the singer and Fenty makeup mogul casually dropped the news that she had moved to London to be closer to her Fenty team. At the time, she admitted one of her favorite things about living in the city is “walking around the block.”

If you’re wondering whether RiRi ran into the Duchess of Sussex on one of these walks, you wouldn’t be too far off. Apparently, the pair did meet by happenstance, but it happened for the first time years ago. A source told Radar Online (so take this with a grain of salt) that Rihanna and Meghan had “bumped into each other a few times before Meghan was super famous and have a few mutual acquaintances on the Hollywood social scene who’ve put them in touch again recently.”

According to the source, Rihanna, 31, and Meghan, 36, seem to be cut from the same cloth. “They actually have a lot in common in terms of style and a shared need for total privacy in their lives,” shared the source. While it’s hard to imagine no one would have captured a snapshot of two hanging out if they’re really that chummy, the lack of photographic evidence may be due to the fact that they haven’t yet squeeze in a ton of quality time. “Meghan is with her baby right now, but once she’s back from maternity leave, hanging out with Rihanna is high on her list,” the source explained which, you know, same.

Regardless of when these ladies get together, we can’t wait to see how this friendship will unfold — Meghan’s official title may be Duchess, but they’re both queens in our book. Bonus? Harry traveled to RiRi’s home country of Barbados in 2016, where the two were photographed looking like old friends. As supportive of a husband as he is, he’ll likely encourage new-mom Meghan to make time for herself and, by proxy, girl time with her new pal Rihanna.

