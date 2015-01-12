Rihanna Covered Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ and It’s Awesome

Rihanna covering one of our all-time favorite songs, Madonna’s “Vogue”? Yes, please.

The singer covered the hit for a performance at the Fashion Rocks! concert back in 2008, and to prepare for the appearance, recorded a studio version to use as a guide track.

Well, six years later, the sleuths over at Digital Spy uncovered the studio version of the song, and it’s been on repeat at our office ever since.

Rihanna is currently working on her next studio album, tentatively titled R8, which is expected to drop later this year. Meanwhile, Madonna will release her 13th studio album, Rebel Heart, on March 10.

Listen to the track for Rihanna’s version of “Vogue” below, and then cross your fingers that a duet between these two icons happens in the immediate future. This is proof that it would be killer.