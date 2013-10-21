StyleCaster
Links to Click: What It’s Like Inside Armani’s Office, Rihanna’s Last MAC Collaboration, More

Meghan Blalock
Today on the Internet, rare glimpses into the bizarre office world of designers, plus many more titillating tidbits!

1. New York Times fashion critic Cathy Horn took a rare tour of the late Giorgio Armani’s office, where she found a giant stuffed gorilla, amongst other goodies. [The Vivant]

2. Rihanna’s holiday collection for MAC will be her last collaboration with the makeup brand. Here’s a sneak peek! [Beauty High]

3. A petition is circulating encouraging fashion brands to stop working with photographer Terry Richardson, and it already has more than 6,000 signatures. [Change.org]

4. Martha Stewart went to a Halloween party over the weekend, and she dressed as Glinda the Good Witch. Because of course she did. [The Cut]

5. Fitness tips that turn out to be false are just the worst. Here are some of the biggest workout myths out there. [Daily Makeover]

6. Behold, the evolution of Kate Moss’ modeling career, as told through her 66 Vogue covers. [BuzzFeed]

7. J.Crew head boss Jenna Lyons told Lucky magazine’s new editor-in-chief Eva Chen that the secret to any successful woman is soup. Obviously. [Racked]

8. Iconic jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. just launched a re-vamped website, and it looks super modern! [Tiffany]

