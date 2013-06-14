Links To Click: Rihanna’s New MAC Collection, The Scoop on Miley Cyrus’ Crazy Pants, More

TGIF! Take a mid-day break to see our required reading list thus far today!
1. It’s baaaack! Get a sneak peek of part two of Rihanna’s MAC line, dubbed RiRi Hearts MAC. [DailyMakeover]
2. Kristin Cavallari got married to Jay Cutler in Monique Lhuillier. [InStyle]
3. Watch Usher’s new introspective short film “Looking 4 Myself,” made in collaboration with Samsung. [YouTube]
4. Apparently models are eating cotton balls soaked in orange juice to stay skinny (yuck!). A nutrition expert weighs in. [Beauty High]
5. “The Bling Ring” comes out next week! Here’s an exclusive interview with author Nancy Jo Sales. [Stylelist]
6. Baller status, regained. Bill Gates is once again the richest person in the world, officially. [The Vivant]
7. We’re still not over this. Here are some more details on Miley Cyrus’ half-jeans, half-sweatpants situation–including who designed them. [The Cut]
8. Bruno Mars goes even more retro than before in his new music video for “Treasure.” [YouTube]
9. Bruce Jenner wrote love letter to his daughters Kendall and Kylie. And it’s amazing. [Time]
