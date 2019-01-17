Rihanna Is Launching Her Own Luxury Fashion House, and I’m Screaming

It may have been two years since Rihanna’s last album dropped in 2016, but she definitely hasn’t disappeared from the spotlight since. Bad Girl Riri has been blessing us all with both her Fenty Beauty makeup line, as well as her Fenty x Savage lingerie line, but the singer isn’t stopping at makeup and undies. Rihanna is reportedly launching a luxury fashion house under her own name, and I can’t overstate how excited I am.

According to WWD, Rihanna plans to partner with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a luxury goods conglomerate out of Paris. And, in case you’re unaware of how huge that is, here are some of the brands that LVMH is a parent company of: Dior, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Celine, Louis Vuitton, etc., etc., etc. (to the millionth fashion power). This is a big ass deal, people.

To a seasoned detective, though, these secret plans for Rihanna’s official leap into the luxury goods world may not have come as a huge shock. Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, is sold at Sephora—another company under LVMH. Fenty Beauty has done extremely well, so it definitely adds up that LVMH would have taken notice. And everyone knows Rihanna’s lingerie line routinely sells out.

Continuing to pique curiosity and intrigue, Rihanna was spotted in Manhattan both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, wearing sunglasses mysteriously featuring her Fenty brand name. A potential new product under her new luxury house? We can only hope.

Apparently, Rihanna’s luxury fashion house will include ready-to-wear items, accessories and leather goods. LVMH plans to have the singer work closely with employees from Celine and Louis Vuitton to help build her new empire. Seriously, start stashing your paychecks now, people, because this luxury fashion house can only be incredible. Our credit cards are ready for you, Rihanna.