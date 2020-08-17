Rihanna Just Trolled Her TikTok Look-Alike by Asking Her When the New Album Is Coming

How the tables have turned. Rihanna trolled a look-alike on TikTok with a comment about her next album. Here’s what happened: TikTok user Priscila Beatrice, who uses the handle @prihbeatrice, went viral over the weekend when she posted a video where she re-created the Fenty Beauty founder’s look from the 2019 British Fashion Awards in December. The video showed Priscilla with her back to the camera before revealing that she is, in fact, not Rihanna but looks a lot like her.

It didn’t take long for the video, which has been liked more than 2.5 million times, to be flooded with comments about how much Priscila looks like Rih. “She looks more like Rihanna than Rihanna,” wrote user @lucianapopa. The comment has been liked more than 69 thousand times. User @4matt__s wrote, “do u look like Rihanna or Rihanna looks like u.” Priscila’s video went so viral that even Rihanna herself commented—and trolled her for not releasing R9 yet.

“where the album sis #R9?” Rihanna commented, according to The Shade Room.

Priscila later reposted a screenshot of Rihanna’s comment on her Instagram, with the caption, “.. I still can’t believe it !!! The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I’m feeling right now ??? I can’t stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful.”

As many members of the Rihanna Navy know, fans have been waiting for Rihanna’s ninth album for several years. The Fenty Skin CEO’s most recent album, Anti, was released in 2016. Because of the delay, fans have been commenting about when R9 will be released on RihRih’s Instagram for years. Her comment to Priscilla was simply a way of trolling back the fans who troll her.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2020, Rihanna revealed that she’s been working on her next album, though she doesn’t know when it will be released. “I am always working on music,” Rihanna expressed via video chat. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she said at the time.

She continued, “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

While Rihanna’s first passion was music, the “Pon de Replay” singer also told Entertainment Tonight that she’s happy that she’s been able to venture into other businesses, such as skin care and makeup.

“I’m 10 years older, I’m 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade plus,” she said of her music career, which includes eight albums and nine Grammys. “THAT is what I think about! But I’m also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”