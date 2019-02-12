Rihanna Has a New Look-Alike & She’ll Make You Do a Double Take

Scroll To See More Images

Rihanna has been promising new music for a while, and while fans are excited for a potential new album, the focus right now is on these Rihanna look alike’s photos. Yna Sertalf has been told that she resembles the “Needed Me” singer since she was a teenager. She told BuzzFeed, “It’s been happening since I was 15 or 16. The first persron to say it was my uncle, who told my mother back when I cut my hair.”

The 23-year-old from France said, while she’s she’s a bit reserved and doesn’t totally see the resemblance herself, there are some perks that come with looking like the Barbadian superstar. “Because I’m a little shy I’ve never used it voluntarily, but it’s true that it’s easier to get into a club or to be offered a drink,” she said.

While it may come with some perks, we aren’t surprised to learn that there’s a bit of a weird side to looking like a celebrity as well. Sertalf expalined, “I’ve heard it for a long time and sometimes people ask to take pictures with me when I go out. But in my personal life, it can be a bit complicated because I never know if someone is speaking to me for my personality or because they think I look like Rihanna.”

She continued, “So when I talk to a guy, it’s often, ‘You look like Rihanna,’ and he’s happy to show me off to his friends, and I often wonder if we can move beyond the looks. But outside of that I find it all pretty funny.”

Here’s another shot from Sertalf’s Instagram:

But it’s totally understandable why it must be kind of tricky for Sertal. No one wants to be used for their appearance, but it’s also obviously a huge compliment to look like the gorgeous singer.

Sertalf shared this photo on July 30, 2018 saying, “Et vous, vous en pensez quoi ? 😂❤️”. Translated, translated she’s asking, “And you? What do you think?”

One believer commented on the Instagram writing, “C’est un truc de fou 😯,” which means “It’s crazy stuff.” It is!

“I thought this was Rihanna,” one Twitter user wrote.

Some Twitter fans used Rihanna’s lyrics as a commentary on Sertalf’s photo:

Others thought either Sertalf was Rihanna or that it would be funny to reach out to Sertalf as if she actually were the singer— by demanding the album Rihanna has reportedly promised.

What do you think?

Should Rihanna and Sertalf do a remake of The Parent Trap?