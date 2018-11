The Internet Thinks This Insta-Model Is Rihanna’s Doppelgänger

There’s nothing the internet loves more than plucking a random Instagram user from obscurity and thrusting them into the spotlight as a celebrity look-alike. It’s happened with Gigi Hadid (twice!), Ariana Grande, Ryan Gosling, and, now, Rihanna. Model and beauty influencer Andele Lara is currently breaking the internet because of how much she looks like the 29-year-old singer—and, upon closer inspection, we can confirm that Lara is indeed Rihanna 2.0.

Lara first caught the internet’s attention when YouTube sensation and celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Starr, posted a photo with her to tease a new Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial. (Obviously.) “Any Wild Wild Thoughts on what I filming with my model @andelelara ?? Thanks @fentybeauty 😏😏😏” Starr captioned the shot.

After the selfie hit Instagram, the “Work” singer’s fans went crazy for Lara’s Rihanna-like traits. A casual scroll through Lara’s Instagram feed will prove that no post can be left without someone @-ing Rihanna and pointing out the model’s uncanny looks.

Though Lara is no replacement for Rih Rih (um, no one ever will be), we have to admit, the two do look pretty damn similar. Check out some of Lara’s most Rihanna-esque selfies below, and decide on her look-alike potential for yourself.