Rihanna Live Nokia Concert and Live Stream

Rihanna is hosting a live concert today, which will be streamed on Nokia’s website for everyone to view!

The concert begins at 8PM GMT. I’ll be keeping a live blog stream of the entire Rihanna concert here on StyleCaster and you can watch along here!

2:47PM: Last minute run for coffee. Live blogging is the writing equivalent of a marathon for easily distracted people; a lot is happening in rapid succession and lots of shiny things are taking you off the course.

2:56PM: Countdown status announced in vibratto. By me. To no one in particular.

3:00PM: This spooling R is doing a really good job of hyping up the live concert. I feel weak with anticipation.

3:01PM: There’s no sound as the camera moves around the slightly dancing crowd. Changing the volume on a Mac sounds like little computer farts.

3:11PM: Announcers gives a shout out to people watching from their computers at home, aka, me!!!

3:12PM: Concert begins with a choppy and grainy video of Rihanna and the vocal introduction by the same guy who did the voiceover from The Tower of Terror at Disney World…

3:14PM: Rihanna debuts with, “Wait Your Turn (The Wait is Ova)” and silver mannequin arms and a leg. And WHOA, HELLO CROTCH SHOT!!!

3:16PM: Rihanna takes a seat in a chair that presumably was taken from an Anthropologie fitting room. She then transitions into, “Russian Roulette.”

3:18PM: The video begins skipping and Carol promptly begins unplugging the internet from everyone else’s computers screaming, “WE NEED THE BANDWITH!” Someone’s a fan…

3:20PM: Nokia shout out!

3:20PM: Rihanna bursts into, “Please Don’t Stop the Music” after a brief introduction of Michael Jackson’s, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” which is sampled in this single.

3:21PM: Gratuitous mannequin crotch grab.

3:24PM: Rihanna takes everything down a notch with the power ballad, “Take a Bow.”

3:28PM: A quasi-acoustic version of, “Disturbia.”

3:33PM: An aggressive performance of, “Hard,” which is the first song I haven’t recognized of Rihanna’s, as it’s the only song that hasn’t gone straight to #1.

3:34PM: Unidentified rapper appears and later is revealed as Young Jeezy. Ta-dah!

3:36PM: A recording of Rihanna launches into, “Unfaithful.”

3:37PM: A long-awaited costume change before starting up with, “Live Your Life.” I think that was the longest that Rihanna ever spent in one outfit.

3:39PM: A StyleCaster editorial meeting is rescheduled so everyone can continue watching the Rihanna concert. We have our priorities.

3:40PM: Rihanna (and her “WTF” mic) introduce, “Run This Town” as Jay-Z enters.

3:41PM: Seriousy, Rihanna’s microphone stand looks like it belongs to the Lord Licorice from Candyland.

3:44PM: UMBRELLA!!!! Remember when this song became our national anthem for a summer? Wait, did someone in the audience seriously just open up an umbrella?

3:45PM: Ohmigod. Rihanna is talking to me. YOU’RE WELCOME FOR WATCHING, RIHANNA!!!