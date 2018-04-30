Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Will Be Body-Positive and Go Up to a 44DDD

Update: April 30, 2018 at 4:45 p.m. EST

As expected, Rihanna‘s lingerie line will celebrate body-positivity and cater to customers of all shapes and sizes. On Sunday, the 30-year-old revealed that Savage x Fenty, the singer’s upcoming lingerie collection with street-wear brand Savage, will range from a 32A to a 44DDD, according to MIC. (For perspective, the biggest size Victoria’s Secret offers is a 40DD.)

The singer highlighted the body-positive launch with an Instagram video starring curve model Audrey Ritchie. In the video, Ritchie, who can be seen lounging on a couch in a pale-pink lingerie set, talks about her experience with “giant boobs.” “I have really giant boobs,” Ritchie says in the video. “They were double-Ds by the time I was in the eighth grade,” she said. “Whichever gender you choose to have sex with, you should be proud and find yourself sexually.”

Update: April 24, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. EST

The first look at Savage x Fenty lingerie is here and we can’t breathe. On Tuesday, Rihanna posted an Instagram of herself wearing a white teddy with red flower stitching, and it’s honestly better than anything we imagined. Not only does RiRi look amazing, but the lingerie doesn’t look like it belongs in K-Mart.

In addition to a first look, there’s an official drop date of May 11. Will we be prepared for what’s to come? Probably not. After seeing this sneak peek, we know what’s to follow is about to be unreal. There’s still no information on pricing or sizing, but knowing the singer, we can go ahead and bet she’ll be looking out for ladies of all shapes and sizes. Time to stare at our computers waiting for another Instagram photo to hit the feed.

Original story: April 20, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. EST

Just when everyone thought Rihanna had laid all her talents—music, activewear, beauty—on the table, girl went and dropped a Savage X Fenty lingerie line on us. The teasing began on April 17, with a mysterious post from Rihanna that man fans interpreted as hints about a new album. But the 30-year-old singer (and beauty and retail mogul), announced on April 20 it’s actually a lingerie line that’s “bout to light this up sis!”

We have to admit, we’re a little shocked about this endeavor, but it looks like her music fans take the cake for being both surprised and upset. Lots of Twitter users are calling out RiRi for not releasing a new album since ANTI in 2016, and beg her to give them more music instead of clothes and makeup.

However, when closely looking at the profile pictures of commenters, it’s obvious a majority of the disgruntled fans are male. A male user replied “You got male fans too,” implying he can’t partake in the lingerie fun, but a woman rightfully responded “Nobody stopping you from wearing the dang lingerie too.” Fair enough!

Look at actor Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out and Black Panther, strutting down the red carpet in Fenty Foundation—he’s not letting gender get in the way of enjoying himself a little Fenty. But honestly, we get it. Rihanna albums give a vibe like no other, and we want new music, too!

Still, you know everyone—including us, you, your mother, boyfriend, sister—will be grabbing for the pieces as soon as Rih finally reveals the lingerie drop date. As the Bad Gal says, “It bout to be lit” (just hopefully with music soon, too).