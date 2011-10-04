Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan & More: Who Did Marilyn Monroe Best?

The world’s celebrity infatuation with Marilyn Monroe is nothing new, but lately it seems like the iconic blonde’s influence is popping up more and more in major editorial spreads. Some of our favorite Hollywood A-listers (and even the party girls that have borderline creepy obsessions with the former star) have appeared on glossy pages all bearing a striking likeness to the original Divine Miss M (sorry, Bette Midler).

Take a look at the gallery above and vote for who your favorite Marilyn is. Oh, and I’ve also included a video of the one and only boy wonder Andrej Pejic‘s take on Marilyn, set to the tune of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

MODELS UNCENSORED: ANDREJ PEJIC from Milk Made on Vimeo.