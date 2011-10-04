StyleCaster
Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan & More: Who Did Marilyn Monroe Best?

The world’s celebrity infatuation with Marilyn Monroe is nothing new, but lately it seems like the iconic blonde’s influence is popping up more and more in major editorial spreads. Some of our favorite Hollywood A-listers (and even the party girls that have borderline creepy obsessions with the former star) have appeared on glossy pages all bearing a striking likeness to the original Divine Miss M (sorry, Bette Midler).

Take a look at the gallery above and vote for who your favorite Marilyn is. Oh, and I’ve also included a video of the one and only boy wonder Andrej Pejic‘s take on Marilyn, set to the tune of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

Rihanna scored her second Vogue cover of the year, looking like Marilyn on the cover of the British edition.

Michelle Williams, who is playing Marilyn in the upcoming My Week with Marilyn, appeared in a fantastic Vogue spread as the sex symbol.

Sasha Pivovarova on the October cover of Vogue Paris looking Marilyn-esque.

Lindsay Lohan, who has a tattoo of Marilyn's birthday, posed for a New York Magazine spread in 2008 based on a series of photos of her that are known as "The Last Sitting."

