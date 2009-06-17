Rihanna and LeBron Dine on Fine Chinese Cuisine

Last night, Rihanna was spotted having dinner with basketball superstar LeBron James at Philippe. Along with Mr. Chow, the Upper East Side restaurant has become a go-to for Chinese food- because let’s face it, ordering sesame chicken from the local place around the block doesn’t always cut it. The singer looked fit and fabulous in a steel gray minidress, a sharp shouldered blazer, and polka dot peep-toe heels. Regarding men, Rihanna sure is trading up; who better to rebound with than LeBron?