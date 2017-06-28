Rihanna Made Out with Some Dude in a Pool and the Internet Is Going Crazy

Rihanna’s fans are going wild again. But what is it this time? New music? That new makeup line she has coming out? Nope. It’s actually a fairly normal activity: She made out with a guy.

Well, it would be normal if the guy was just a random dude. He’s actually a multimillion-dollar businessman named Hassan Jameel, who also happens to be the heir to the Toyota car dealership. (Just a casual fling, right Rih?)

The make out sesh also didn’t happen in the back of some dinky truck. (Though we’re sure Jameel could get Rih a swanky Toyota ride.) It actually happened as the two were hanging out in a jacuzzi while sipping champagne in Spain. (Again. Super casual, right?) Naturally, things got hot and heavy and the two started locking lips.

Credit: Instagram / @flawless.dynasty

Of course, the pictures caught the attention of everyone on the Internet who collectively went to their computers to congratulate Rihanna on her new boo. And thus, #RihannaHasAManParty was born. Naturally, like the role model she is, Rihanna also inspired legions of fans to go out there and find their own champagne-sipping hot tub escapade. (Now, that’s how to use your platform.)

But the news was bittersweet. As Rihanna fans were celebrating, there were also a slew of fans who expressed their condolences to Drake, who Rihanna has been rumored to have dated on-and-off since 2009. The responses, of course, were hilarious.

Look, we’re not immune to the powers of Rihanna, either. BRB as we book our flights to Spain.