Twitter Is Losing Its Mind over Rihanna’s ‘Kiss It Better’ Remix

It’s hard to improve upon a two-month-old song that has a video with 58 million views on YouTube, but we live in a big, wide world where anything is possible, including a myriad of ways to mix any song. And so this morning we have Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” remix.

The ’80s-influenced slow jam is off the singer’s eighth album, Anti, and it was retrofitted into a club beat by Canadian producer Kaytranada. After it aired on Zane Lowe’s “Beats 1” show yesterday (“I probably had it on repeat,” the producer said. “I really love the song, but I really wanted to remix it, and I had this idea of you heard it previously, how it sounded. It’s hard to explain.… I just think about it and then, boom!”), it started going viral. The rest is, well, the stuff of Google history. Listen to the whole track below.