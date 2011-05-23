Rihanna Killed it at Billboard Awards, Made Out With Britney

So Rihanna is hot. I don’t know if you’ve ever noticed. She also loves white suits. Her head to toe white look, with a trouser and jacket by Max Azria paired with nude shoes and gold tassel jewelry was totally perfect for Vegas and that red hair is proving to be the best accessory she could have.

Overall, she killed it, and I appreciate the open white button down and gold chain as an homage to all the Vegas gangsters who came before her. The RiRi also performed her sexy hit (“sex in the air, I don’t care I love the smell of it,” mmhmm), “S&M” with a cameo by Britney Spears complete with stripper scene and a makeout because all talented multi-millionaire pop singers are basically glorified strippers? Whatever, it was hot, just like Rihanna.

