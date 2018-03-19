Rihanna Jumped Out of a Moving Car to Chase Down and Meet This Actor

Imagine this: You’re driving down the road when, all of a sudden, you see Rihanna on the sidewalk. Do you jump out of a car to meet her, take a selfie with her, and fulfill your lifelong destiny? Most of us with a brain and an even mild Rihanna obsession would say yes. But what if the tables were turned? Who would Rihanna jump out of a car for?

Though the 30-year-old singer is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the world, she’s a human and, like us, she has her celebrity obsessions—and apparently, very, very big ones. In an interview on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Aaron Paul, a.k.a. Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad,” revealed that Rihanna not only jumped out of a moving car to meet him, but she chased him down in a parking lot so they could take a selfie. RihRih later documented the moment on her Twitter with the hashtag, #Pinkman4President.

“I was just at some event and an S.U.V. was driving by me and it stops, and the back door opens and it’s Rihanna and she jumps out. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Rihanna,’” Paul said. “And she starts literally running towards me. I’m like, ‘She can’t be running towards me, you know?’ And then she threw her arms around me and said, ‘I had to meet you, I needed proof of this.’ And then paparazzi took some pictures of us, and my life was made.”

In the same interview, Paul explained that Rihanna a huge “Breaking Bad” fan from none other than her close friend Drake, who also met Paul in a super-fan-like way. Like Rihanna, Paul was in a parking lot when he saw the rapper jump out of his car and run toward him.

“We randomly met in Paris in a parking garage,” Paul said. “I got out of my car—as one would—and he was with a bunch of people getting ready to get into a van. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Drake!’ And then he just looks at me and runs over and just gives me the biggest hug and told me that he loved me. It was great — it was a great moment between us.”

The lesson learned here is if you want to meet your favorite celebrities, all you need to do is loiter around parking lots at Hollywood events.