Fans Vow to ‘Boycott’ Rihanna’s Fenty X Show After Johnny Depp’s Cameo Was Apparently Leaked

Is it worth it? Fans are criticizing Rihanna for inviting Johnny Depp to make a cameo in her Savage X Fenty show. Several netizens took to Twitter to respond to the rumors that The Pirates of the Caribbean star was to be included in the annual fashion show.

News broke of Depp’s possible cameo when TMZ reported that he would be featured in a special segment of the show. Sources told the gossip outlet that Rihanna and her team personally invited Depp to the show and “were super excited to make it happen.” The Alice in Wonderland actor will be the inaugural actor to wear the men’s collection in the “star” moments. Stars who previously were involved include Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.

Fans replied to Savage X Fenty’s tweet promoting the show asking them to remove Johnny’s segment of the show. “We will boycott the show if Johnny Depp is in it,” one Twitter user wrote. “If Johnny Depp has any part in this, I will no longer support the brand,” another user wrote. Other online users expressed confusion about Depp’s involvement because of Rihanna’s previous relationship with Chris Brown. In 2009, Brown was arrested for physically assaulting Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to felony assault, and completed probation in 2015. Depp’s nor Rihanna’s representation have commented or responded to the backlash.

This isn’t the first time that Johnny made a surprising cameo since he won his defamation case against Amber Heard. Depp made a cameo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as the show’s mascot The Moonman in the opening segment of the awards show. The cameo was pre-recorded while Depp’s face was fixed on Moonman’s body. “Hey, you know what?” Depp said to cheers from the audience. “I needed the work.”

Depp won the highly publicized defamation trial on June 1, 2022, after he sued Heard for $50 million. The trial was held due to an op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. No names were mentioned in the op-ed although many people speculated that the article was about her marriage to Depp. Depp claimed that the op-ed cost him most of his acting jobs. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, but Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law cap on punitive damages. Amber was also awarded $2 million after she won one count of her countersuit.

The Fenty X Savage Show will premiere on Prime Video on November 9, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.

