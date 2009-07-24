Rihanna and Jay-Z blow $12,000

Apparently Riri ain’t no recessionista. Her and Hova blew about $12,000 on bottles of Dom Perignon and vodka at London Club, Vendome, Tuesday night.

But, hey, no judgment- considering Rihanna is dealing with Chris Brown’s recent tardy public apology, she has reason to guzzle down some of the good stuff.

Earning $35 million last year, Jay-Z can actually afford to treat one of his and our favorite starlets to some fancy suds.

Guess hip-hop and pop music is really recession proof. But seriously, we have to say it again. $12,000.

