Rihanna is Vogue Italia’s Woman of 2011; Isabeli for Mango

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Add it to the list, Giulianna Rancic is doing an HSN line. Um, when can I do one? [WWD]

Rihanna is Vogue Italia’s Woman of the Year. Yah, RiRi. [Vogue Italia]

Isabeli looks was hot in Mango’s Fall campaign, shot by Terry Richardson. Peace out ScarJo. [FGR]

Proenza Schouler is having a sample sale and Leighton Meester might be there. [People Style Watch]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @JakandJilBlog Here’s a peek at my editorial in the September issue of Vogue Nippon shot in my hometown, Toronto. Go Canada!

RT @jennyshimizu Is drinking coffee considered eating #medmyths? #modelquotes

RT @LDNfashion Coco Chanel when asked why she didn’t marry the Duke “There have been several Duchesses of Westminster but there is only one Chanel!” #amazing #true

RT @TEXTILEEandJ Cut-offs: Rolled or jagged? How do you wear yours? #summerdenim Jagged please.