Rihanna Is Blue

The Caribbean Queen of Fierceness Rihanna must be feeling a bit homesick. The “Umbrella” singer, who had her personal umbrella holder on hand to shield from the afternoon rain, made a pit stop at Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery near 34th street in Manhattan yesterday, in head to toe blue.

We assume she was heading elsewhere afterwards as she was incredibly well-dressed just to fill her fast food craving. In a strapless denim dress by Charley 5.0, bright blue Louboutins, and what can only be referred to as interesting matching blue hat, Rihanna looked more Polo Match ready than Golden Krust patron. But hey this is Rihanna, the girl can’t help but dress to the nines every time she leaves the house.

Rihanna’s reps must have been busy this morning. Not only did they have to defend her headwear choice with that blue hat, but they are also fielding rumors that the Bajan babe is bunking down with former flame Chris Brown at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in NYC.

Want to be fierce like RiRi? Head to Intermix Online for the same Charley 5.0 dress.