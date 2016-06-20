Rihanna, We’re Obsessed with Your Instagram: 35 of Her Most Provocative Pics

Most people use Instagram to post pictures of places they’ve visited, the shoes they’re wearing, or even the food they’re eating. But Rihanna, whose Instagram handle is badgalriri, uses the photo-sharing service for slightly different purposes.

In fact, the outspoken songstress’ Instagram was racy that it mysteriously disappeared in 2012, something people assumed was thanks to the number of provocative pictures to her profile. From legitimately naked photos to snaps of the superstar smoking weed and partying hard, the content of Rihanna’s Instagram account definitely isn’t PG rated.

She’s long since been back and is all about documenting her love of Chanel to her love of strip clubs, it’s clear that RiRi isn’t one to hold back—and that’s why most of us just couldn’t get enough of her photo action.

Click through and see 35 of her best pics for yourself—but you might not want to scroll through at work.