Rihanna, We’re Obsessed with Your Instagram: 35 of Her Most Provocative Pics

Most people use Instagram to post pictures of places they’ve visited, the shoes they’re wearing, or even the food they’re eating. But Rihanna, whose Instagram handle is badgalriri, uses the photo-sharing service for slightly different purposes.
In fact, the outspoken songstress’ Instagram was racy that it mysteriously disappeared in 2012, something people assumed was thanks to the number of provocative pictures to her profile. From legitimately naked photos to snaps of the superstar smoking weed and partying hard, the content of Rihanna’s Instagram account definitely isn’t PG rated.
She’s long since been back and is all about documenting her love of Chanel to her love of strip clubs, it’s clear that RiRi isn’t one to hold back—and that’s why most of us just couldn’t get enough of her photo action.
Click through and see 35 of her best pics for yourself—but you might not want to scroll through at work.
RiRi thanks Prada for sending her custom boots with this gem.
Rihanna posed for a racy shot on a couch backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Rihanna posed in another risque shot with Kate Moss for an editorial in V.
Another photo sans clothing—but a veil, apparently.
RiRi showed off a denim thong before quickly deleting it from her feed.
RiRi dropped it low to show off her Chanel sneakers—or something like that.
It's a sideboob extravaganza as she models her River Island line.
Rihanna can't seem to keep her hands to herself in this picture.
Rihanna isn't afraid to show off her love of marijuana.
This is just one of the many photos Rihanna has posted of herself smoking. We get it girl, you love to smoke.
Rihanna enjoyed a night on the town in one of her many, uh, unique ensembles.
Rihanna making it rain in a strip club. Enough said.
Throw it up! Rihanna spent $8,000 at a strip club a few months ago—and this is the result.
Never one to cover up, Rihanna had no problem sharing this behind-the-scenes shot from her Esquire photo shoot.
Rihanna shared this cheeky picture while celebrating her 26th birthday in Aspen.
Rihanna and friend, Melyssa Ford are smoking in matching red bikinis.
Rihanna posted this racy photo while vacationing in Brazil.
What a surprise! Another bikini shot of Rihanna looking hot.
Rihanna bares her bum while vacationing in Brazil.
RiRi bares all for the cover of GQ.
Things got hot and heavy while filming Rihanna's music video 'Pour It Up'.
RiRi shared this racy picture of her pole dancing for her new music video 'Pour It Up'.
Rihanna straddled a lion statue in sexy booty shorts.
Less is more! Rihanna attended a pre-birthday dinner sans pants.
Rihanna capped off a super-sexy year by posting this pic of her posing in the DR.
Rihanna turned up the heat poolside in Greece.
The sultry singer struck a pose while on filming 'Pour It Up'.
Rihanna shared this shot of her before attending the Crop Over festival in Barbados.
Another day, another bikini for Bad Gal RiRi.
Why, don't you drink wine naked?
Posing with an inflatable pool toy, Rihanna posted this pic with the caption, "My beach is betta!!!"
She captioned this one "#SAUCY. Indeed.
