Rihanna Opened Up About Her “Overwhelming” Year & It’s So Inspiring

Rihanna is more relatable now than ever before. She’s had a whirlwind of a year, and is trying to manage her time as well as her mental health. We’ve all been there. Balance is never easy. But Rihanna’s latest Instagram says she’s “working on balance” and looking towards a positive end of the year. The singer has been relatively quiet on social media the past year but earlier this morning she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She opened up to fans, and got real about what she’s been going through. The Grammy winner looked incredible in the selfie she shared, and her words really hit home.

“To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me,” she began, explaining that “this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance.” Rihanna wrapped up her message with “Brb”. This could signify that she’ll be taking a step back from social media to take some time for herself.

The “Where Have You Been Singer” had a full and busy year with her new brands. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which launched in May 2018, has been extremely successful. And while it’s all very positive, it probably takes a toll. Rihanna will be partnering with luxury fashion house, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The collaboration pushes Rihanna’s line into a new world, with her very own fashion house.

Earlier this year it was announced that Rihanna’s new music would be coming soon, but fans have been waiting a while. We are ~dying~ to hear new music from the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer but guys—we need to give her some time. She’s exploring other avenues and interests, and that’s super cool too. Some people got impatient, but Rihanna put them in their place.

In April, Comments By Celebs’ Instagram captured the interaction between Rihanna and a fan who was demanding new music. The user commented on her promo video for the Sunstalkr Bronzer writing, “ok now can u please go back to singing.” As we might have suspected, the 31-year-old singer did not let this comment slide unnoticed. She replied, “i love how y’all tell me what to do. it’s great.”

Called. Out! And to the next commenter who uttered a similar sentiment (“Annoyed. We want the album sis”), Rihanna simply wrote, “well this is bronzer.” She is literally teaching us how to take the high road while also getting her point across, 10-fold.

Take all the time you need, Rihanna. We’re here for support to love you unconditionally. Fans are already showing their support. “Love u ! We Def get that 💕 ❤️,” one fan wrote. “We understand sis ❤️💯” another added. Other comments include, “You so much sis 2019 kicked everyone’s Ass. Rooting for you ALWAYS Queen.” And “I’m so proud. I love you.❤️✨.” And “We will be patient and wait for you love!”