See the Stunning Photo of Rihanna Shot by Fashion Legends Inez + Vinoodh

A little more than a month ago, we saw (courtesy of Instagram, of course) that Rihanna was on her way to a photo shoot with legendary fashion photographers Inez + Vinoodh, donning a look she described as “ghetto goth.” The photography couple shot RiRi for the cover of 032c, an independent culture and creativity magazine based in Berlin, and the resulting shot is, predictably, awesome.

Wrapped in a black Gucci coat and sporting what appears to be an actual mullet, RiRi looks directly into the lens and shows off her long, pointy nails. “Thank you @032C for the creative freedom you let me have in this shoot!!!” RiRi said on Instagram. “Congrats to [stylist] @melzy917 on a bad na$ty issue!!!”

Check out the full cover below, and head to 032c.com if you are interested in buying the Winter 2013/14 issue, which is the magazine’s 25th iteration, titled “PICASSO.”