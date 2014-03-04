See Rihanna’s 9 Wildest Outfits from Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is getting ready to wrap up, and while Rihanna remained entirely absent from New York, London, and Milan, she’s really made the most of her time in the City of Lights. We like to imagine her planning and plotting her sartorial takeover of the capital of the Fashion World, as every season she pretty much kills it from one show to the next.

This year has been no different, with RiRi hitting everything from the after-party for Balmain (the label she fronts) in nothing but a completely see-through fishnet shirt, to rocking full head-to-toe Chanel Couture (yes, including those lustworthy sneakers) at the label’s Fall 2014 ready-to-wear show this morning. She also managed to attend the Givenchy show in a tracksuit and fishnet mask.

