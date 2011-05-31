Rihanna & Her Rapunzel Braid Star In New ‘Man Down’ Video

Rihanna and her bright red side braid have seemingly become inseparable, because the ‘do is her co-star in the newly released video for her song “Man Down,” the fifth single off of her album Loud. Filmed in Jamaica, the clip for the heavily reggae-inspired tune tells the story of Ri Ri shooting a love interest after he turns violent. Heavy.

Rihanna might be a murderer in the vid, but she sure is a beautiful one. Aside from her crimson lockswhich, I’ll admit, are growing on meshe dons some frilly white looks that could be straight off of the Dolce & Gabbana spring runway, some sexy crochet and tie-dye numbers, and I am pretty sure I spot a pair of polka dot Miu Miu sandals in there.

As is the trend with most music videos by pop stars, I consider the clip to be pretty stylish, but take a look for yourself. How do you think “Man Down” stacks up against Rihanna’s other recent videos?