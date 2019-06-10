Rihanna Just Opened Up About Her Bae Hassan Jameel & We’ve Got the Tea

As usual, RiRi is slaying our lives. The Bajan Queen is the highest paid female musician in the world, and Rihanna got candid about marriage plans with Hassan Jameel. Though we’re still waiting for the beauty mogul’s latest album, R9, the ANTI songstress certainly hasn’t disappeared from the spotlight. Music might have taken a backseat in her life, but she’s given us Fenty Beauty, her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and a luxury fashion brand alongside LVMH called, FENTY. Honestly, with juggling all three of these things, Rihanna’s schedule must be in shambles, but she’s taken the time to have a personal (and very private) life.

The $600 million woman has been with her billionaire bae, Hassan Jameel for two years, but she just talked about him openly for the first time EVER. The Fenty Beauty mogul’s Ocean’s Eight co-star, Sarah Paulson recently interviewed her for Interview magazine, and Paulson asked Rihanna flat out about her relationship with Jameel. The American Horror Story actress asked Ri who she was dating to which Rihanna cheekily replied, “Google it.” LMAO.

Luckily, for us, that didn’t stop Paulson’s prying, she asked Rihanna if she’s in love, to which she responded, “Of course I am.” Then Paulson got to the real tea asking, “Are you going to get married?” When Rihanna didn’t answer right away, Paulson exclaimed, “She’s silent!” Ri finally responded saying, “Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?”

Paulson rounded out the interviewing by asking the “Umbrella singer” if she wanted to be a mother, Rihanna responded, “More than anything in life.”

We know how much she lives for her niece, Majesty who just celebrated her 5th birthday, so RiRi would be a fantastic mom.

In the interview, Rihanna also talked about how important a work/life balance is for her and why she takes the time to make her relationship a priority.

It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself because your mental health depends on it If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar, we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.

It looks like things in Rihanna’s life are going beautifully. She recently moved to London for her businesses which also put her closer to Jameel, and in early June, she was spotted with the Saudi businessman and his family on a lavish yacht in Spain.

We love this so much.