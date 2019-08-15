StyleCaster
Rihanna & Her Bae Hassan Jameel Were Boo’d Up On A Rare Public Date—It Was Cute

Aramide Tinubu
by
Photo: Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty.

We know that this boss queen typically likes to keep us out of her business–but we love it when she gives us just a little glimpse into her world. Rihanna and Hassan Jameel’s L.A. date PDA details prove that this duo is just as hot and heavy as ever. Last night, while many of us were eating leftovers and watching whatever show Netflix has suckered us into–the Fenty Beauty legend was out and about in Santa Monica with her bae, her bro and her mama.

E! News is reporting that the foursome were spotted at the Mason restaurant in Santa Monica where they had a super casual but delicious meal.  “They enjoyed a full dinner of Mason’s signature seafood & steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails,” a source told E! “At one point, they [Rihanna and Hassan Jameel] were arm in arm. They stayed a good few hours of the night until dark.”

Obviously, Badgal looked perfect and causal--per usual. She was spotted wearing a stunning tan ensemble with some strappy gold heels and a red lip. It looks like she’s giving her new Fenty Beauty moisturizing foundation a spin. Though they’ve been dating for well over two years now–Rihanna and her billionaire bae keep their romance super under wraps–which is probably why it works.

The last time they were spotted publicly was back in June when RiRi was spotted cuddled up to her boo as they hung out with his family in the Amalfi Coast.

During June 2019 interview with Interview Magazine–Rihanna gave us a tiny glimpse into her relationship when she told Sarah Paulson that “of course” she was in love and that we should all just “Google” if we were that pressed to know who she was dating.

When Paulson asked Rihanna if she was getting married, she said, “Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?”

Rihanna–your highness, all we ask is that we get to peer at a wedding photo or two if this does happen.

