Rihanna Might Be Engaged to a Billionaire, According to This Instagram Clue

You know how they say a picture is worth a thousand words? Well, what does liking a photo mean? Is that worth a million words? Fans seem to think so. In fact, the “Umbrella” singer’s latest Instagram activity has fans convinced Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are engaged! On March 23, an Instagram video surfaced showing Morgan Stewart from E! News discussing Rihanna’s relationship with the billionaire. “Do I think Rihanna is worthy of somebody who has a billion dollars,” Stewart asked, mostly rhetorically. “Yes, I do,” she added. “I think, ‘Is he worthy of her?,’ is the question.”

Interesting question. But then things got even more intense when Stewart broached the subject of marriage. “I see an engagement, and I also see a baby probably,” she said of the couple. “Not yet, ’cause she still wants to smoke a cigarette once in a while, but [I] definitely see an engagement and then baby in like, two years.” It really sounds like Stewart has a plan for the 31-year-old singer and her boyfriend. And guess what? RiRi liked the post! Does this mean she agrees with Stewarts’s assumptions? Or perhaps that she’s already engaged?? Fans are spiraling out of control with theories.

Of course, it’s entirely possible Rihanna liked the photo simply because she found the whole thing funny. But with how much people read into likes and social media activity, we’d like to think she thought it through a bit more. And perhaps is trying to send the world a message that she is ready for a ring!? One can dream.

Check out Bag Gal RiRi’s like:

“She liked!” fans were commenting. One joked, “She liked, the baby coming.”

One Instagram user is excited for Rihanna and wants her to get married but not before the new album. Girl, don’t let us down. An engagement and album in one year would be EPIC.

We guess we’ll have to wait and see! Jameel, a Saudi businessman associated with Toyota, and Rihanna have been super private about their relationship so the pair could be engaged, and we might not even know it!

Or they’ll continue to fly under the radar and stay BF and GF till RiRi finishes her album.

Either way, we’re happy for you, girl! Can’t wait to see what comes next.