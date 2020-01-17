Rihanna Broke Up With Her Boyfriend of 3 Years & the Internet Has Mixed Reactions

Rihanna is back on the market. The Fenty Beauty founder, 31, and her boyfriend of almost three years, Hassan Jameel, have called it quits, Us Weekly reported on Friday, Jan. 17. And while Rihanna and Hassan Jameel’s breakup reason is unclear, fans have had mixed reactions to Rihanna’s new single status.

Rihanna was first linked to Jameel, the son of a successful Saudi Arabian businessman, in June 2017. She opened up about the romance for the first time in June 2019 where she admitted that she was “of course” in love with her then-beau. She also confessed that she would like to be married one day but doesn’t know when. “Only God knows that, girl,” she said. “We plan and God laughs, right?”

A source told Us Weekly in September 2019 that Rihanna and Jameel’s relationship worked so well because of their differences. “Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” the insider said. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

Since news of their split, fans have taken to Twitter with mixed reactions. Some are pleased to learn that Rihanna is single again, while others thought that Jameel may have been the one for her. “rihanna if you are reading this i’m free on thursday night and would like to hang out please respond to this and hang out with me on thursday night when i am free,” one fan wrote.

Many fans also brought up Rihanna’s upcoming ninth album, which she’s teased for the past year. Given that Rih and Jameel were together for almost three years, fans speculate that at least a few of the songs off the LP will be about their relationship. In other words: Get ready for some fire breakup songs. “so hassan and rihanna reportedly broke up, does that mean we’re getting that album ?” one fan tweeted.

Rihanna and Jameel’s breakup follows in the splits of celebrity couples like Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler and Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber. So far, love in Hollywood doesn’t look good in the 2020s.