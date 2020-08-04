I Didn’t Know It Was Possible To Look Hot While Taking Out The Trash, But Of Course Rihanna Does

We’ve all seen Rihanna do a lot of things—record impeccable albums, sell out shows, create lingerie, luxury fashion and beauty and skincare lines—but never have we seen her take out the trash (Read: my exes.) dressed to the damn nines. Sure, she might have gotten caught by the paparazzi once while taking out the trash in her own front yard, but Rihanna’s September 2020 Harper’s Bazaar cover shoot has the singer and designer looking like a damn legend while she carries a couple trash bags. Next time I head to the dumpster, there’s no way I’m wearing sweats. From now on, it’s Rihanna-level looks only.

Of course, I don’t own a fashion label to snag pieces from or a team of stylists and photographers making me look truly iconic while I toss my trash, but a girl can dream. In her Harper’s Bazaar cover shoot, Rihanna wore both Fenty and Savage x Fenty—getting some publicity (not that she even needs it) for two of her brands. I don’t even blame her. Every collection from both Fenty and Savage x Fenty is seriously so good. Show off what you made, girl!

Look—I know we all want a new album, but this one singular photo could definitely sustain me for months—years even. Who knew someone could look so incredibly hot while slinging trash bags like they’re luxury accessories? Only Rihanna, y’all. So let’s just enjoy the gifts she’s blessing us with for right now, and bask in this life-changing ‘fit.

Because Rihanna and Harpers Bazaar know what the people want, though, this taking-out-the-trash look isn’t the only one with which we were all blessed. Rihanna also graced the pages of the magazine (and Instagram) in a yellow Bottega Veneta coat and dress. Swoon. And her makeup? Fenty Beauty and the new Fenty Skin, obviously. I wouldn’t expect anything less.

Then, of course, there’s the cover look. Wearing (surprise, surprise) Fenty along with Maria Tash and Anabela Chan, the singer and designer looked drop-dead gorgeous. The all-white ensemble was only made more stunning by the pop of red lipstick makeup artist Priscilla Ono added to Rihanna’s glam look. Someone better bury me with every single photo from this cover shoot, thanks.

There’s no denying that Rihanna is a true queen, and this Harpers Bazaar shoot is just further proof. Don’t mind me as I add these looks to all my mood boards and try to live vicariously through Rihanna. 2020 has been a rough year, but at least we’ve been blessed by an icon.