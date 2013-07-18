Links To Click: Versace’s Miami Mansion on the Auction Block, Rihanna Goes Gray, More

1. Men’s Wearhouse shelled out $97.5 million to buy Joseph Abboud . [WWD]

2. Jack Gyllenhaal‘s girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, might be the next Kate Upton. Not only did the model just sign with Upton’s agency IMG, but she tweeted about eating McDonald’s before a Sports Illustrated shoot. [Fashionista]

3. Rihanna debuted an unexpected new hair color on Twitter: the pop star has gray hair, and obviously it looks amazing. [Beauty High]

4. It will be easier to tweet anything having to do with Jay Z, as Hova has officially ditched the hyphen from his name. [Business Insider].

5. Get your bidding paddles ready because on September 17, Gianni Versace‘s opulent Miami mansion, complete with hand-painted frescoes and marble statues, will be auctioned off. [Vogue UK]

6. If you’re going to celebrate National Caviar Day, you might as well do it right with chef David Burke’s advice. [The Vivant]

7. Paper Magazine‘s editorial director, Mickey Boardman talks Vegas showgirls, jockstraps, Rupert Everett, and other other career highlights. [BuzzFeed]

8. Keep these beauty products by your desk and look good all day, insane heat notwithstanding. [Daily Makeover]

