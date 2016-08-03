StyleCaster
A Photographic History of Rihanna Walking Over Grates in Stilettos

No one does paparazzi photos quite like Rihanna does paparazzi photos. She carries her wine glasses out of restaurants, struts around New York City in outfits comprised mostly of lingerie, and, as it turns out, walks right over subway grates in five-inch stiletto heels.

Mere mortals might avoid the treacherously perforated floors—but Rih is not afraid of broken ankles or sprained kneecaps. No, she’s on a different plane—and while we can’t confirm or deny that her talents extend to walking on water … well, you can take a look at the evidence and infer for yourself.

This is Rih in Paris this week coming thisclose to calamity:

13743995 503040759892219 1974533834 n A Photographic History of Rihanna Walking Over Grates in Stilettos

Credit: Instagram | @fbi_gossip

And here she is earlier this year giving not a single fuck in New York City:

https://twitter.com/QueenIdle/status/716498231773962241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There’s more, too!

https://twitter.com/tmbIrpics/status/760226514898157568

Time-honed skill or gift from God? You be the judge.

31789180 1737737906320651 1596843092323860480 n A Photographic History of Rihanna Walking Over Grates in Stilettos

Credit: Instagram | @rhennavi

