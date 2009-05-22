Rihanna Goes to the Movies in New Wardrobe Staples: Balmain Sandals and Ripped Jeans

Rihanna went to the movies in downtown New York City yesterday, wearing none other than her signature bleached, ripped, and slashed jeans and Balmain sandals. Accustomed to seeing the singer in the $2700 jewel encrusted ones, she decided to switch it up and wear these cagey, elasticized sandals with tiny silver studs instead. The good news is that these shoes just went on sale at net-a-porter, and if you hurry up, you can get them 40% off!