Rihanna Goes to Barney’s

Remember a time when any mention of Barney’s meant nothing more than an oversized purple dinosaur “from our imagination” with a cute green belly and “a kiss from me to you?” I know, it’s been so long, I don’t remember either.

Now a days, Barney’s can only be associated with thoughts of Christian Louboutin booties, Dries Van Noten prints, overpriced salads at Fred’s, and occasional run-ins with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, and most recently, Rihanna.

Rihanna was spotted yesterday, as she was walking into Barney’s wearing a one-shouldered Rag & Bone mini dress–floral with leather detailing–one of our favorite combinations, and suede fringe flat sandals. She wears flats, who knew? Aparently, RiRi was getting ready for a big night out, we hear she had dinner at Da Silvano (what else is new?) and then partied until the wee-hours of the night at Greenhouse.

RiRi looks different. She’s not emulating any crazy futuristic or heavily ’80s-inspired looks, and we can’t remember the last time we saw her in flats. Her nails however, are uncomfortably long, once again (a la Cruella De Vil?) At least they’re red today, not black.

Want to emulate this look? No problem, we can even offer you the same styled dress in black and silver, on sale now at Bergdorf Goodman for only $143. And for the sandals, try these, by Chinese Laundry.

One last thing though, is it just us, or is RiRi’s hair starting to look a little bit like Will Smith‘s circa Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?