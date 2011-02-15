Rihanna Gets Sued For Stealing From 2 Different Artists

Rihanna’s S&M video has been called dirty, but now it’s being called something truly unsavory stolen. Photographer and bff of Pamela Anderson, David LaChapelle is suing Rihanna over the video, which he claims is directly derived from his at least 8 of past images and videos.

Pre-lawyering up, LaChapelle tweeted, The next time you make a David LaChapelle music video you should probably hire David LaChapelle. Snap.

The LA based artist went on to say, via Reuters, that the video bit off the of composition, total concept, feel, tone, mood, theme, colors, props, settings, decors, wardrobe and lighting of his work.

RiRi’s staying mum for now, and something tells me as a girl in her early 20s she may not even be familiar with the mostly 80s era artist.

However, Styleite also reports that Philipp Paulus’ 2010 editorial Paperworld also looks like a direct “inspiration.” Check out the video below and the side by side image via Styleite.

