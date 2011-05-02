Rihanna Gets in on the Times’ Hasidic Hat Trend

I mean, Rihanna is kind of a trend starter. Which makes it so super surprising that the singer went out recently in what the Times is referring to as a Borsalino a hat trend that’s already happening! Apparently, according to those trend followers at the aforementioned paper, the hats most often associated with the Hasidic and Non-Orthodox Jewish population, many of whom live in Brooklyn, are showing up on surrounding BK hipsters. And now Rihanna.

The NY Times explains “the simple hat is most commonly associated with ultra-Orthodox non-Hasidic Jews…as well as members of the Chabad-Lubavitch sect, the Hasidic group based in Crown Heights…In recent months, the quasi-religious hat has not only popped up on the other side of Williamsburg, where skinny jeans and canvas sneakers still rule.”

Riri paired her religiously inclined hat with rag & bone/JEAN Carpenter jeans, a neutral, oversized canvas jacket and flat chartreuse lace ups. Fashion inspiration, you never know where it will come from!